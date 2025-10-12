Is Zay Flowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Ravens)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is listed as questionable on Sunday due to a shoulder injury, but he is expected to play through the ailment.
However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Flowers won't be at 100 percent in Week 6 and is likely to play less than his usual number of snaps. Flowers has played in at least 78 percent of Baltimore's snaps in every game so far this season.
With Lamar Jackson out for the second game in a row, the Ravens need all the help they can get on offense against the Los Angeles Rams if they want to avoid falling to 1-5 in the 2025 season.
Flowers has been solid in the 2025 campaign catching 28 of his 36 targets for 377 yards and one score. He has not found the end zone since Week 1.
With the Ravens' bye week on deck in Week7, they're certainly hoping Flowers can get through this week healthy. Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for him in Week 6.
Best Zay Flowers Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Rams
Zay Flowers UNDER 4.5 Receptions
Flowers' prop bets have been knocked down in this game since he's expected to see less snaps than normal, but his receiving yards prop (44.5) has fallen a little too far for my liking.
Instead, I'm looking to take the UNDER on his receptions prop, as he's expected to play less than usual. Flowers played in 83.7 of the Ravens' offensive snaps last week and has played in 85.5 percent of them overall this season.
He has five or more catches in four games, but he was targeted just five times by Cooper Rush in Week 5. If Flowers if on the field even less, I'm not sold on him clearing this line with a backup quarterback under center.
