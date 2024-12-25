Is Zay Flowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Texans)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of the team’s Christmas Day matchup with the Houston Texans.
Officially, Flowers is listed as questionable on the Ravens’ injury report for Wednesday’s game.
In Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Flowers caught five of his eight targets for 100 yards, the fifth time that he hit triple-digits receiving the ball in the 2024 season.
Overall, Flowers has 71 receptions for 1,016 yards and four scores, and he’s already received more targets this season than he did as a rookie in the 2023 campaign.
Baltimore would love to win out to give it the best chance to win the AFC North, but Flowers’ presence is key to them being successful on offense.
Here’s how to bet on the Ravens’ passing game in the prop market – if Flowers plays – in Week 17.
Best Baltimore Ravens Prop Bet for Week 17 vs. Texans
Zay Flowers UNDER 56.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Flowers has cleared 56.5 receiving yards in eight of his games this season, but Houston’s defense is one of the better ones in the NFL against the pass when it comes to yards allowed.
While the Texans have given up 28 passing scores, they rank No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass in 2024.
The emergence of Rashod Bateman as of late takes some pressure off of Flowers, and it’s possible the young wideout doesn’t see a full workload on a short week due to the injury.
Don’t be shocked if he follows up his 100-yard game with a bit of a dud on Christmas.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.