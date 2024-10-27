Is Zay Flowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Browns)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is listed as questionable on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but it appears he’s on track to play.
Flowers returned to practice on Friday, and ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported that he’s likely to be ready to play Sunday.
This is good news for a Ravens offense that has been one of the best in the NFL this season. Flowers has been a big part of that, catching 34 passies for 412 yards and a touchdown.
Here’s a look at his prop bets – and how to bet on him – in a AFC North clash with the Browns in Week 8.
Zay Flowers Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receiving Yards: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +175
Flowers made just one catch on one target in Week 7, and Baltimore’s offense has been run-heavy at times, which has really made him a tough player to bet on.
The week prior, Flowers had nine receptions for 132 yards, and in Week 5 he made seven catches for 111 yards.
This game could end up being a blowout for the Ravens, which would limit Flowers’ usage, but he has cleared 53.5 receiving yards in three games in 2024.
I’d stay away from him as anytime touchdown scorer, though, since he’s found the end zone just one time in seven games.
