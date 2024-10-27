SI

Is Zay Flowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Browns)

The latest injury update for Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns.

Peter Dewey

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is listed as questionable on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but it appears he’s on track to play.

Flowers returned to practice on Friday, and ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported that he’s likely to be ready to play Sunday. 

This is good news for a Ravens offense that has been one of the best in the NFL this season. Flowers has been a big part of that, catching 34 passies for 412 yards and a touchdown.

Here’s a look at his prop bets – and how to bet on him – in a AFC North clash with the Browns in Week 8. 

Zay Flowers Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Browns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

  • Receiving Yards: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
  • Anytime TD: +175

Flowers made just one catch on one target in Week 7, and Baltimore’s offense has been run-heavy at times, which has really made him a tough player to bet on.

The week prior, Flowers had nine receptions for 132 yards, and in Week 5 he made seven catches for 111 yards.

This game could end up being a blowout for the Ravens, which would limit Flowers’ usage, but he has cleared 53.5 receiving yards in three games in 2024. 

I’d stay away from him as anytime touchdown scorer, though, since he’s found the end zone just one time in seven games.

Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

