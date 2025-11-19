Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Pelicans)
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has missed the. team's last eight games with a hamstring injury, and he's listed as questionable against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
This is the third game in a row that Williamson has been listed as questionable, so he should be nearing a return for the Pelicans after going down back on Nov. 2.
This season, Williamson has appeared in just five games, and the Pelicans have suffered because of it. New Orleans has lost six games in a row and is a Western Conferece-worst 2-12 in the 2025-26 season.
The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. So, losing Williamson has had a detrimental effect on the Pelicans' offense.
If he's able to play on Wednesday, Zion will attempt to close the gap between the Pelicans and the Nuggets, who enter this game as 14.5-point road favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Here's a look at my favorite prop for Zion -- if he plays -- on Wednesday night.
Best Zion Williamson Prop Bet vs. Nuggets
Zion Williamson UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-150)
This season, Williamson has played pretty normal minutes, clearing 30 minutes in three of his five appearance, but I can't imagine that the Pelicans will rush him back into a major role after an eight-game absence given his injury history.
So, I think the UNDER on his rebounds prop is the way to go on Wednesday night.
Denver ranks third in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, and while Zion has three games with nine or more boards, he also did not log a single rebound in over 26 minutes in a blowout loss to Denver earlier this season.
So, the Nuggets have succeeded in keeping him off the glass already in the 2025-26 campaign. If Zion is limited in his action tonight, he's going to have a hard time reaching his season average on the glass.
