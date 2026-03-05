Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Kings)

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing the front end of a back-to-back on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings, and that has led to a few players landing on the injury report.

Zion Williamson (ankle) is listed as questionable while Trey Murphy III (neck) is questionable and Dejounte Murray (return to competition conditioning) has been ruled out. Williamson missed one game with an ankle injury back on March 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former No. 1 overall pick returned to play on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, putting up 24 points and four rebounds in over 33 minutes of action. So, there's a chance he plays in this game, as he's played in both ends of several back-to-backs this season.

In 46 games, Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the field.

If he's able to play, Williamson is an interesting prop target in this matchup with the tanking Kings.

Best Pelicans Prop Bet vs. Kings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zion Williamson UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-142)

Williamson is averaging 5.8 rebounds per game this season, but he’s fallen well short of that average in recent weeks.

Since Feb. 1, Zion is averaging just 4.7 rebounds per game, including eight of 11 games with five or fewer boards. He finished with five boards in his last matchup with the Kings, who haven’t been awful on the glass (17th in opponent rebounds per game) in the 2025-26 season.

Since Williamson is dealing with an ankle issue, I’m fading him in this matchup. He had just four boards in over 33 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.