Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Lakers)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has quietly been pretty healthy in the 2025-26 season, but he missed the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers due to an ankle injury.

Now, Williamson is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Zion Williamson (ankle) questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 3, 2026

The former No. 1 overall pick has played in 45 games so far this season, and Sunday's absence was the first time he missed a game since Dec. 11. So, the Pelicans have been able to rely on Williamson quite a bit this season, even though it hasn't translated to a ton of wins.

New Orleans is just 19-43 this season and holds the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference. The team is much worse when Williamson is out of the lineup, going 3-14 in the 17 games that he's missed in the 2025-26 campaign.

So, with the star forward up in the air on Tuesday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Pelicans as 8.5-point road underdogs against Luka Doncic and company. The Lakers do not have a single player listed on the injury report for tonight's contest.

This season, Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 58.5 percent from the field. New Orleans is well out of the play-in race in the West, but it has won six of its last 10 games to climb out of the basement in the conference.

If Williamson plays, it would be a boost for the Pels on the offensive end. New Orleans lost its last meeting with the Lakers at home (111-103. Zion played 33 minutes in that matchup and shot 7-for-13 from the field to finish with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists.

This story will be updated with Zion Williamson's final game status for Tuesday night against the Lakers.

