Is Zion Williamson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Pistons)
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson missed the team's last game, and he's listed as questionable on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons with a lower back contusion.
Williamson did play in the Pistons-Pelicans matchup earlier this month, dropping 30 of the 81 points that the Pelicans scored, but New Orleans ended up losing that game by 46 points. On Sunday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Pelicans as 11.5-point underdogs.
The Pelicans are extremely hard to trust whether or not Williamson plays anyway, as they are an NBA-worst 9-19 against the spread as road underdogs and are already down Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.
Based on these odds, I'd lean with Williamson playing (it's also worth noting that there are prop bet options up for him at various books), but bettors are going to want to wait until he's officially ruled in or out before betting on the Pelicans.
Regardless, I think Detroit is the bet to make -- even if Zion plays -- on Sunday.
This story will be updated with Williamson's official status on Sunday afternoon.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
