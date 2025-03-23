SI

Is Zion Williamson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Pistons)

The latest injury update for New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.

Peter Dewey

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson missed the team's last game, and he's listed as questionable on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons with a lower back contusion.

Williamson did play in the Pistons-Pelicans matchup earlier this month, dropping 30 of the 81 points that the Pelicans scored, but New Orleans ended up losing that game by 46 points. On Sunday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Pelicans as 11.5-point underdogs.

The Pelicans are extremely hard to trust whether or not Williamson plays anyway, as they are an NBA-worst 9-19 against the spread as road underdogs and are already down Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

Based on these odds, I'd lean with Williamson playing (it's also worth noting that there are prop bet options up for him at various books), but bettors are going to want to wait until he's officially ruled in or out before betting on the Pelicans.

Regardless, I think Detroit is the bet to make -- even if Zion plays -- on Sunday.

This story will be updated with Williamson's official status on Sunday afternoon.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on  BetStamp here.

Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting