Big East Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
The Big East Men's Basketball Tournament has been held at Madison Square Garden in New York City since 1983. Mohegan Sun Arena in southeast Connecticut has been the home of the Big East Women's Basketball Tournament since 2021.
A venue change isn't on the horizon for either end-of-season tourney.
Confirmed Location for Big East Men's Tournament for 2026 and beyond
Last year, the Big East extended its contract with Madison Square Garden through 2032, so its men's basketball tournament will continue to be played at The World's Most Famous Arena. The extension also means a 50th straight Big East Men's Basketball Tournament will be played at MSG in 2032.
Through all of the league's changes due to football conference realignment, Madison Square Garden has remained a constant for fans of Big East men's basketball. The court where Pearl Washington and Patrick Ewing chiseled their legends during the 1980s is the same floor where Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies reigned supreme in 2024 before capturing a second straight national championship.
The current 43-year run at MSG is the longest streak for any conference's basketball championship at one venue. Big East commissioner Val Ackerman called it "one of the most enduring alliances in the sports world."
"This event, a New York City staple, has long been synonymous with tradition, rivalries and heart-stopping moments," Ackerman said.
Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Winner By Year
Year
Winner
MVP
1980
Georgetown
Craig Shelton
1981
Syracuse
Leo Rautins
1982
Georgetown
Eric Floyd
1983
St. John's
Chris Mullin
1984
Georgetown
Patrick Ewing
1985
Georgetown
Patrick Ewing
1986
St. John's
Pearl Washington
1987
Georgetown
Reggie Williams
1988
Syracuse
Sherman Douglas
1989
Georgetown
Charles Smith
1990
UConn
Chris Smith
1991
Seton Hall
Oliver Taylor
1992
Syracuse
Alonzo Mourning
1993
Seton Hall
Terry Dehere
1994
Providence
Michael Smith
1995
Villanova
Kerry Kittles
1996
UConn
Victor Page
1997
Boston College
Scoonie Penn
1998
UConn
Khalid El-Amin
1999
UConn
Kevin Freeman
2000
St. John's
Bootsy Thornton
2001
Boston College
Troy Bell
2002
UConn
Caron Butler
2003
Pittsburgh
Julius Page
2004
UConn
Ben Gordon
2005
Syracuse
Hakim Warrick
2006
Syracuse
Gerry McNamara
2007
Georgetown
Jeff Green
2008
Pittsburgh
Sam Young
2009
Louisville
Jonny Flynn
2010
West Virginia
Da'Sean Butler
2011
UConn
Kemba Walker
2012
Louisville
Peyton Siva
2013
Louisville
Peyton Siva
2014
Providence
Bryce Cotton
2015
Villanova
Josh Hart
2016
Seton Hall
Isaiah Whitehead
2017
Villanova
Josh Hart
2018
Xavier
Mikal Bridges
2019
Villanova
Phil Booth
2021
Georgetown
Dante Harris
2022
Villanova
Collin Gillespie
2023
Marquette
Tyler Kolek
2024
UConn
Tristen Newton
Confirmed Location for Big East Women's Tournament for 2026
The Big East extended its agreement with Mohegan Sun through the 2026 postseason. Next year, the conference's women's tournament will return to Uncasville for a sixth straight season.
Mohegan Sun Arena is a 10,000-seat venue about 44 miles southeast of Hartford, the capital city of Connecticut. The arena is also home to the Connecticut Sun of the WNBA.
Big East Women's Basketball Tournament Winner By Year
Year
Winner
POY
1983
St. John's
Debbie Beckford
1984
St. John's
Kathy Finn, Jennifer Bruce
1985
Syracuse
Shelly Pennefather
1986
Villanova
Shelly Pennefather
1987
Villanova
Shelly Pennefather
1988
St. John's
Lisa Angelotti
1989
UConn
Kerry Bascom
1990
Providence
Kerry Bascom
1991
UConn
Kerry Bascom
1992
Miami
Frances Savage
1993
Miami
Kris Witfill
1994
UConn
Rebecca Lobo
1995
UConn
Rebecca Lobo
1996
UConn
Jennifer Rizzotti
1997
UConn
Kara Wolters
1998
UConn
Nykesha Sales
1999
UConn
Svetlana Abrosimova
2000
UConn
Shea Ralph
2001
UConn
Ruth Riley
2002
UConn
Sue Bird
2003
Villanova
Diana Taurasi
2004
Boston College
Diana Taurasi
2005
UConn
Jacqueline Batteast
2006
UConn
Cappie Pondexter
2007
Rutgers
Angel McCoughtry
2008
UConn
Maya Moore
2009
UConn
Maya Moore
2010
UConn
Tina Charles
2011
UConn
Maya Moore
2012
UConn
Skylar Diggins-Smith
2013
Notre Dame
Skylar Diggins-Smith
2014
DePaul
Marissa Janning
2015
DePaul
Brittany Hrynko
2016
St. John's
Chanise Jenkins
2017
Marquette
Brooke Schulte
2018
DePaul
Allazia Blockton
2019
DePaul
Natisha Hiedeman
2020
DePaul
Jaylyn Agnew
2021
UConn
Paige Bueckers
2022
UConn
Maddy Siegrist
2023
UConn
Maddy Siegrist
2024
UConn
Paige Bueckers