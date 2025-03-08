SI

Big East Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond

Mar 16, 2024; New York City, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates the win over Marquette Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Big East Men's Basketball Tournament has been held at Madison Square Garden in New York City since 1983. Mohegan Sun Arena in southeast Connecticut has been the home of the Big East Women's Basketball Tournament since 2021.

A venue change isn't on the horizon for either end-of-season tourney.

Confirmed Location for Big East Men's Tournament for 2026 and beyond

Last year, the Big East extended its contract with Madison Square Garden through 2032, so its men's basketball tournament will continue to be played at The World's Most Famous Arena. The extension also means a 50th straight Big East Men's Basketball Tournament will be played at MSG in 2032.

Through all of the league's changes due to football conference realignment, Madison Square Garden has remained a constant for fans of Big East men's basketball. The court where Pearl Washington and Patrick Ewing chiseled their legends during the 1980s is the same floor where Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies reigned supreme in 2024 before capturing a second straight national championship.

The current 43-year run at MSG is the longest streak for any conference's basketball championship at one venue. Big East commissioner Val Ackerman called it "one of the most enduring alliances in the sports world."

"This event, a New York City staple, has long been synonymous with tradition, rivalries and heart-stopping moments," Ackerman said.

Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Winner By Year

Year

Winner

MVP

1980

Georgetown

Craig Shelton

1981

Syracuse

Leo Rautins

1982

Georgetown

Eric Floyd

1983

St. John's

Chris Mullin

1984

Georgetown

Patrick Ewing

1985

Georgetown

Patrick Ewing

1986

St. John's

Pearl Washington

1987

Georgetown

Reggie Williams

1988

Syracuse

Sherman Douglas

1989

Georgetown

Charles Smith

1990

UConn

Chris Smith

1991

Seton Hall

Oliver Taylor

1992

Syracuse

Alonzo Mourning

1993

Seton Hall

Terry Dehere

1994

Providence

Michael Smith

1995

Villanova

Kerry Kittles

1996

UConn

Victor Page

1997

Boston College

Scoonie Penn

1998

UConn

Khalid El-Amin

1999

UConn

Kevin Freeman

2000

St. John's

Bootsy Thornton

2001

Boston College

Troy Bell

2002

UConn

Caron Butler

2003

Pittsburgh

Julius Page

2004

UConn

Ben Gordon

2005

Syracuse

Hakim Warrick

2006

Syracuse

Gerry McNamara

2007

Georgetown

Jeff Green

2008

Pittsburgh

Sam Young

2009

Louisville

Jonny Flynn

2010

West Virginia

Da'Sean Butler

2011

UConn

Kemba Walker

2012

Louisville

Peyton Siva

2013

Louisville

Peyton Siva

2014

Providence

Bryce Cotton

2015

Villanova

Josh Hart

2016

Seton Hall

Isaiah Whitehead

2017

Villanova

Josh Hart

2018

Xavier

Mikal Bridges

2019

Villanova

Phil Booth

2021

Georgetown

Dante Harris

2022

Villanova

Collin Gillespie

2023

Marquette

Tyler Kolek

2024

UConn

Tristen Newton

Confirmed Location for Big East Women's Tournament for 2026

The Big East extended its agreement with Mohegan Sun through the 2026 postseason. Next year, the conference's women's tournament will return to Uncasville for a sixth straight season.

Mohegan Sun Arena is a 10,000-seat venue about 44 miles southeast of Hartford, the capital city of Connecticut. The arena is also home to the Connecticut Sun of the WNBA.

Big East Women's Basketball Tournament Winner By Year

Year

Winner

POY

1983

St. John's

Debbie Beckford

1984

St. John's

Kathy Finn, Jennifer Bruce

1985

Syracuse

Shelly Pennefather

1986

Villanova

Shelly Pennefather

1987

Villanova

Shelly Pennefather

1988

St. John's

Lisa Angelotti

1989

UConn

Kerry Bascom

1990

Providence

Kerry Bascom

1991

UConn

Kerry Bascom

1992

Miami

Frances Savage

1993

Miami

Kris Witfill

1994

UConn

Rebecca Lobo

1995

UConn

Rebecca Lobo

1996

UConn

Jennifer Rizzotti

1997

UConn

Kara Wolters

1998

UConn

Nykesha Sales

1999

UConn

Svetlana Abrosimova

2000

UConn

Shea Ralph

2001

UConn

Ruth Riley

2002

UConn

Sue Bird

2003

Villanova

Diana Taurasi

2004

Boston College

Diana Taurasi

2005

UConn

Jacqueline Batteast

2006

UConn

Cappie Pondexter

2007

Rutgers

Angel McCoughtry

2008

UConn

Maya Moore

2009

UConn

Maya Moore

2010

UConn

Tina Charles

2011

UConn

Maya Moore

2012

UConn

Skylar Diggins-Smith

2013

Notre Dame

Skylar Diggins-Smith

2014

DePaul

Marissa Janning

2015

DePaul

Brittany Hrynko

2016

St. John's

Chanise Jenkins

2017

Marquette

Brooke Schulte

2018

DePaul

Allazia Blockton

2019

DePaul

Natisha Hiedeman

2020

DePaul

Jaylyn Agnew

2021

UConn

Paige Bueckers

2022

UConn

Maddy Siegrist

2023

UConn

Maddy Siegrist

2024

UConn

Paige Bueckers

