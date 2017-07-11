Boxing

IRS says Floyd Mayweather owes $22.2 million on 2015 taxes

0:53 | Boxing
Mayweather files tax petition, wants reprieve until after McGregor fight
icon
Associated Press
an hour ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The IRS says boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. still owes $22.2 million in taxes from 2015, the year he earned his biggest payday with a blockbuster fight against Manny Pacquiao.

A notice of a federal tax lien filed against the undefeated fighter nicknamed “Money” shows the balance as unpaid as of March 6. The document was filed with county officials in Las Vegas in April.

Mayweather’s tax troubles come as he gets ready to come out of retirement to fight against Irish MMA star Conor McGregor in August.

The lien for 2015 is just the latest in a series of tax liens filed by the IRS against Mayweather over the past decade.

Mayweather’s tax attorney did not immediately return a request seeking comment on Tuesday.

Mayweather himself was set to appear at a news conference in Los Angeles to promote the fight, the first of four this week.

He said in a Facebook post that he paid the IRS $26 million in 2015, and that he’s sure he would have been notified much sooner had there been any “real discrepancies.”

Mayweather said: “My empire is rock solid and intact.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters