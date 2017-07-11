An independent review confirmed the scoring in Manny Pacquiao's WBO welterweight world championship loss to Jeff Horn and says the ruling favors the Australian former schoolteacher.

Pacquiao had asked the WBO to act on a request by Philippine sports officials for a review wanting the World Boxing Association to look to the judging of the July 2 bout after Horn won a controversial unanimous decision against Pacquiao.

"The WBO does not have power to reverse the Judges decision based on discretion as it can only be revoked when fraud or a violation of Law has occurred, which is not relevant in this case," the WBO said in a statement.

"The analytical method utilized was also used in the decision of Algieri- Provodnikov and Paquiao-Bradley. Based on this analysis, Jeff Horn was the winner of the bout."

According to the analysis by the WBO, it says that Pacquaio won the 3rd, 5th, 8th, 9th round, and 11th rounds. Horn won the other seven rounds, including 1st, 6th and 12th rounds by 100 percent.

Three of the five independent judges who reviewed the fight also awarded it to Horn, one awarded it to Pacquiao and the other one scored the bout a draw.

The fight was scored 117-111 by Waleksa Roldan and 115-113 each by Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan.

Pacquiao, who said he accepted the results, has a rematch clause in his contract and could schedule another fight against Horn as early as November.