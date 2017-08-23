Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference: Watch Online, Live Stream, Time

Mayweather vs. McGregor: Will Lighter Gloves Make a Difference?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The main event press conference for this weekend's exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be held on Wednesday afternoon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement at 40 years old to fight the UFC superstar, who holds titles in two different divisions. The fight will be contested at 154 pounds and will use eight-ounce gloves. Mayweather currently has a 49–0 career record with 26 knockouts.

The fight, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will be boxing only.

The press conference will begin at 4 p.m. ET. Watch a live stream below. 

The fight will be broadcast on Showtime with a pay-per-view purchase.

