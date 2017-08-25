Boxing

Paulie Malignaggi Calls Conor McGregor a 'Sucker'

1:20 | More Sports
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

The verbal sparing between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has continued up to Saturday's fight in Las Vegas and when you throw McGregor former sparring partner in the mix, it just adds fuel to the fire.

Malignaggi visited Mayweather during a pre-fight workout and their conversation was caught on film by FightHype.

“My friend, it’s my friend, Paulie,” Mayweather said. “My friend Paulie has always been my friend. You know what, I even told my friend - my friend called me and said, ‘Floyd, do you want me to go to camp?’ I said, ‘Abso-f---ing-lutely’.

“Suckers,” Malignaggi said. “Suckers.”

Boxing
There could be more substance to Mayweather-McGregor than purists think

Those statements imply that the Mayweather camp somehow convinced Malignaggi to infiltrate the McGregor training camp to get an inside view or advantage of fight strategy.

"Oh don’t worry. Me and Paulie are gonna stay at the house and talk about strategy, we’re gonna talk about everything," Mayweather said. "Don’t you worry. Paulie, thank you for going over there like I asked you to do. And he made it look good when he grabbed you and threw you down. That was a good one. That was a good one."

The pay-per-view event is expected to be one of boxing's highest grossing events of the year. 

