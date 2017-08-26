Boxing

How To Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor For Free

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Want to find a way to watch the Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26 on the cheap? Your best bet is if you have Dish Network. 

Otherwise, be ready to shell out an outrageous $99.99 for the bout in high-definition and $89.95 for standard definition.

Dish Network customers can skirt those costs if they get a friend to sign up for Dish. The friend also gets the pay-per-view $99.95 price waived as well.

The service is part of Dish Network's Refer A Friend program.

The much-hyped fight between Mayweather and McGregor is set to begin around midnight ET on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather is a heavy favorite, but the entire spectacle will be must-watch television. So prepare to shell out close to $100, or prepare to refer a friend to Dish. 

Boxing
There could be more substance to Mayweather-McGregor than purists think

The same separate offer stands for the Sept. 16 pay-per-view middleweight unification fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Álvarez.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters