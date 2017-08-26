How To Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor For Free

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Want to find a way to watch the Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26 on the cheap? Your best bet is if you have Dish Network.

Otherwise, be ready to shell out an outrageous $99.99 for the bout in high-definition and $89.95 for standard definition.

Dish Network customers can skirt those costs if they get a friend to sign up for Dish. The friend also gets the pay-per-view $99.95 price waived as well.

The service is part of Dish Network's Refer A Friend program.

The much-hyped fight between Mayweather and McGregor is set to begin around midnight ET on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather is a heavy favorite, but the entire spectacle will be must-watch television. So prepare to shell out close to $100, or prepare to refer a friend to Dish.

The same separate offer stands for the Sept. 16 pay-per-view middleweight unification fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Álvarez.