When is Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez: I am ready for the challenge Gennady Golovkin will provide

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will put on arguably the best fight of the summer and that includes the mayhem that came from the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Golovkin is the unfederated IBF, IBO, WBA and WBC world champion and will face Alvarez, who is 49–1–1 (34 KOs) in his career. The fight will be held on Sunday, September 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez won a shutout decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May. Golovkin has defended his title 18 times and most recently beat Daniel Jacobs in a tight decision in March.

The fight will be available for purchase on pay-per-view by HBO.