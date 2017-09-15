Boxing

How Can I Watch Canelo vs. GGG for Free?

1:41 | Boxing
Sugar Ray Leonard: Alvarez vs. Golovkin is a fight I would not miss
Daniel Rapaport
5 minutes ago

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin face off on Saturday night in a middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

The fight is going to cost a steep $89.95 for standard definition Pay Per View, while high definition will cost $99.95. If you (understandably) don't want to shell out that kind of cash to watch the fight, there is a way to watch the fight for free. 

DISH is running a promotion that give customers the chance to watch the fight without charge. 

Refer A Friend
DISH customers can watch the Canelo vs. Golovkin pay-per-view fight at no cost when they refer a friend to DISH. The referred friend is also eligible for this reward. It’s part of DISH’s new Refer A Friend Program, which allows DISH customers and any friend they get to sign up for DISH to choose from a variety of rewards.
 
You can learn more about DISH’s new Refer A Friend program, including how to redeem these offers, by visiting DISH's website or blog

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters