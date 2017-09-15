How Can I Watch Canelo vs. GGG for Free?

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin face off on Saturday night in a middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight is going to cost a steep $89.95 for standard definition Pay Per View, while high definition will cost $99.95. If you (understandably) don't want to shell out that kind of cash to watch the fight, there is a way to watch the fight for free.

DISH is running a promotion that give customers the chance to watch the fight without charge.

Refer A Friend

DISH customers can watch the Canelo vs. Golovkin pay-per-view fight at no cost when they refer a friend to DISH. The referred friend is also eligible for this reward. It’s part of DISH’s new Refer A Friend Program, which allows DISH customers and any friend they get to sign up for DISH to choose from a variety of rewards.



You can learn more about DISH’s new Refer A Friend program, including how to redeem these offers, by visiting DISH's website or blog.