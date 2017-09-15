Boxing

Miguel Cotto Wants to Fight GGG–Canelo Winner in Career Finale

1:11 | Boxing
Canelo-GGG: Alvarez May Struggle to Take Golovkin the Distance
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Miguel Cotto wants to fight the winner of Saturday's much-hyped fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, he told ESPN

Cotto, 36, plans to retire at the end of the year, and he told ESPN on Thursday that fighting the winner would be "the best way to say goodbye to boxing." His last fight is slated for Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York, but his opponent remains unknown. 

Alvarez beat Cotto, who has won world titles in four weight classes, on points in May 2015 to win the lineal middleweight title. 

Cotto is 41-5 over his career with 33 KOs. Golovkin is 37-0 with 33 KOs, while Alvarez is 49-1-1 with 34 KOs. 

Boxing
Gennady Golovkin, a Throwback Fighter, Is Primed for Challenge Alvarez Will Bring

"I will have the last fight of my career in December, and fighting the winner would be a good way to go out," Cotto told ESPN. "I would be proud to have that fight."

Golovkin and Alvarez are set to fight Saturday night in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. 

 

