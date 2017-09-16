Sugar Ray Leonard: Alvarez vs. Golovkin is a fight I would not miss

Gennady Golovkin will face Canelo Alvarez in the most anticipated boxing match of the year at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Golovkin enters with a 37–0 record and 33 knockouts. He has defended his middleweight title in his past 18 matches. A win would move him one closer to Bernard Hopkins' 20-straight title defenses.

Alvarez is 49–1–1, with his only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather in 2013. He has won seven consecutive matches since.

The fight will be available for purchase on pay-per-view on HBO Boxing.

Here's how to watch the fight:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: Golovkin and Alvarez are slated to enter the ring at 10:30 p.m. ET, but the evening's events officially start at 8 p.m. ET.

TV channel: HBO

Price: The fight will be available for $79.99

Live stream: You can watch the fight online on RingTV.com