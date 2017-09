Canelo Alvarez Has Chance to Become Mainstream Superstar With Fight Against GGG

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez takes on Gennady Golovkin on Saturday in a middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez is 49-1-1 on his career and Golovkin is 37-0.

Alvarez, 27, is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico and Golovkin is from Karaganda, Kazahkstan.

The fight can purchased on HBO pay-per-view or you can follow along on SI.com's live blog.