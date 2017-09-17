Boxing

Will There Be A Rematch Between GGG And Canelo?

3:47 | Boxing
Gennady Golovkin: My fight vs. Canelo Alvarez will be a big gift to boxing
Khadrice Rollins
30 minutes ago

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin faught to a draw in their middleweight title fight on Saturday in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After the fight, both fighters came out and said they would want to fight a rematch.

Golovkin said he would like for the rematch to be a "true Mexican style" fight with both fighters standing in the ring throwing at each other. He said he felt Alvarez was moving too much and didn't allow the fight to be the "show" that GGG thought it should have been.

Canelo said in a rematch he would approach the fight the same way because he felt he won at least seven rounds in the fight. On one scorecard, Alvarez won 118-110, while the other two had it much closer, with one going 115-113 for GGG and the other at 114-114.

There was no official rematch clause setup in the contract, but with both fighters wanting a rematch and the fight being called a draw, there is a good chance a rematch happens.

You can see our breakdown and round-by-round analysis of the fight here.

