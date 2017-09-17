Gennady Golovkin wants his next fight to come in December and plans on having a rematch with Canelo Alvarez in May, according to Lyle Fitzsimmons of CBS Sports.

After Saturday's fight, Oscar De La Hoya said Alvarez will enact his rematch clause against Golovkin.

Fitzsimmons says GGG's promoter told him that the undefeated middleweight champion is looking at Billy Joe Saunders and Miguel Cotto as potential opponents in December and would rematch Canelo in May after the two fought to a draw Saturday. According to Fitzsimmons, Golovkin's promoter said Saunders "wants crazy money" and "there is one way to find out" about a potential fight with Cotto.

Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) is coming off the first fight off his professional career that he did not walk away victorious, which might be way he is so eager to get back in the ring so quickly.

The 35-year-old IBO, IBF, WBA and WBC unified middleweight world champion has not had a pair of fights within three months of each other since 2014. He fought Daniel Geale on July 26 and then Marco Antonio Rubio on October 18, winning both fights by knockout.