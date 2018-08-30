Ex-Middleweight Champion Jermain Taylor Arrested On Domestic Battery Charges

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Ex-middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor was arrested and charged with domestic battery and assault

By Associated Press
August 30, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested in Arkansas after police allege he punched a woman, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Little Rock police say they were called to Taylor's home Wednesday afternoon in regard to a disturbance with a weapon.

The 40-year-old Taylor has been charged with third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member. He's been booked into the Pulaski County Jail without bond. Online jail records don't list an attorney for him.

Earlier this month, prosecutors dropped domestic violence charges against him dating to last summer, when he was accused of biting a woman and threatening her life.

In May 2016, Taylor was given a suspended sentence for a series of incidents between August 2014 and May 2015, including for shooting a cousin in the leg.

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)