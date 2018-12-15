How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding: Live Stream, Start Time, Fight Card

Find out how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding on Saturday night.

By Jenna West
December 15, 2018

Canelo Alvarez will square off with Rocky Fielding for the WBA world super middleweight title on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) returns to the ring only three months after going the distance with Gennady Golovkin and earning a majority decision victory. Saturday's fight marks Alvarez's quickest turnaround since he took only two months off between facing Alfonso Gomez and Kermit Cintron in 2011. If Alvarez defeats Fielding, he will take home his third belt in three weight classes.

Fielding will make his Madison Square Garden debut Saturday night. He won his last fight with a fifth round TKO against unbeaten Tyron Zeuge in Germany. It was in that contest that Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) earned the belt he and will Alvarez will fight for. At 6'1" with a 75" reach, Fielding has a size advantage over Alvarez (5'8", 70 1/2" reach). However, Fielding is seen as a heavy underdog against Alvarez, who could rely on his defense to outbox his much larger opponent.

Mannix: Canelo Alvarez Is Ready for All the Questions–What About Challenges?

Fight Card:

• Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding

• Tevin Farmer vs. Francisco Fonseca

• David Lemieux vs. Tureano Johnson

• Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Omar Tienda

• Sadam Ali vs. Mauricio Herrera

How to Watch:

Time: The undercard starts at 6 p.m. ET. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up and get your first month free.

