Boxer Adrien Broner threated to attack and even shoot gay people in a homophobic rant which was posted to his Instagram story Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old used homophobic slurs and made threats in the the "PSA" he posted to his account after, Andrew Caldwell, the man who viral as part of the “I am delivert” video, accused Broner of flirting with him via direct message. Caldwell and Broner have had serveral back-and-forths on social media before.

"If any f--, punk ass n---- come run up on me, trying to touch me on all that gay s---, I'm letting you know right now–if I ain't got my gun on me, I'm knocking you the f--- out," Broner said.

He continued: "If I got my gun on me, I'm shooting you in the f------ face, and that's on God and them. I'm not playing with none of these n-----. I don't like gay s---."

Warning: This video contains sensitive language.

Broner has accused Caldwell of lying and posted on his Instagram page telling Caldwell, "if you don't get out my inbox before I punch the testosterone out yo GAY A--."

According to TMZ Sports, Caldwell claims he's meeting with lawyers to discuss potential legal action. Broner has faced charges of robbery, assault, gun possession, domestic violence and public intoxication before.

Georgia prosecutors dismissed sexual battery charges against Broner last week, per TMZ.

The former world champion boxer last fought in January when he lost to Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision.