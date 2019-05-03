Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will defend his WBA and WBC middleweight titles against IBF champion Daniel Jacobs on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez (51-1-2) will be squaring off in his first fight since his Dec. 15, when he defeated Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden for the WBA super middleweight title. Alvarez earned the TKO in the third round to collect his 51st career victory.

In Jacobs's (35-2) last bout, he captured a split decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko. It was his 35th career win and third straight since falling to Gennady Golovkin in March of 2017.

The bout will be streamed exclusively by DAZN on its app. Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. The streaming service currently has an offer for new subscribers to get their first month free, including Alvarez vs. Jacobs. After the trial period ends, subscriptions cost just $9.99 per month.

Canelo vs. Jacobs odds:

Alvarez: -453

Jacobs: +378

Over/Under: 10.5

*From BetOnline Sportsbook