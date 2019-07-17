Canelo Alvarez Postpones September Fight Despite Negotiation With Sergey Kovalev

Alvarez has fought in September in each of the past three years

By Michael Shapiro
July 17, 2019

Canelo Alvarez will not fight on September 15 and has pushed back his upcoming middleweight bout, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Wednesday. 

Alvarez has fought in September in each of the last three years. But the 28-year-old will delay his potential fight with light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev due to the need for further training.

"As a Mexican, it's a responsibility and an honor to represent my country in both May and September," Alvarez said in a statement. "However, as a world champion in multiple weight classes, I also have the responsibility of delivering the most exciting and competitive fights possible. That's why Golden Boy and my team have decided to postpone the date in order to do right by my fans by promoting the best fight possible and with the best opponent possible."

Alvarez sits 52–1–2 in his career, with his lone loss coming against Floyd Mayweather in 2013. He most recently defeated Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision on May 4 in Las Vegas. 

Alvarez is "not interested" in a third fight with rival Gennady Golovkin, per ESPN

