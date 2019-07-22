Evan Holyfield, the son of former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, will announce his plans to turn professional as a junior middleweight on Wednesday, ESPN's Dan Rafael reported on Monday.

According to Rafael, Holyfield, 21, will make his decision known during a news conference alongside his father, trainer Termite Watkins and strength and conditioning coach Tim Hallmark.

"I have been boxing (as an amateur) for 10 years and it is time to go to the next level," Holyfield said. "All through high school, while my friends were going to football and basketball practice, I was going to the gym, every day. I realize the time is now for that dedication to pay off."

Evander Holyfield reigned as the undisputed champion at cruiserweight in the late 1980s before earning the same status at heavyweight in the early 1990s. He remains the only boxer in history to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes.

Nicknamed "The Real Deal," Evander Holyfield is the only four-time world heavyweight champion and held unified WBA, WBC and IBF titles from 1990 to 1992, the WBA and IBF titles from 1993 to 1994 and between 1996 and 1999, and the WBA title for a fourth time from 2000 to 2001.

Holyfield announced his final retirement in June 2014.