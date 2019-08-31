Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell Live Stream: Watch Top Rank Online

Find out how to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campball in a Top Rank main event on Saturday.

By Jenna West
August 31, 2019

Vasiliy Lomachenko looks to win his third world lightweight title when he faces Luke Campbell in a Top Rank main event at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.

Lomachenko (31-1, 10 KOs) seeks the vacant WBC title while defending his WBA and WBO titles in the bout. The world's best pound-for-pound fighter is coming off a fourth-round knock out over Anthony Crolla in Los Angeles in April.

Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) hails from Northern England and reached success as an amateur while winning the bantamweight gold in the 2012 London Olympics. He's won three straight fights since his narrow loss to Jorges Linares in a split-points decision in 2017. His latest victory came as a total knock out over Adrian Yung in March in Philadelphia.

Main Event:

• Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell

• Hughie Fury vs. Alexander Povetkin

Undercard:

• Charlie Edwards vs. Julio Cesar Martinez

• Joshua Buatsi vs. Ryan Ford

• Joe Cordina vs. Gavin Gwynne

• James Tennyson vs. Atif Shafiq

• Savannah Marshall vs. Daniele Bastieri

• Connor Coghill vs. Dean Jones

• Dalton Smith vs. Daryl Pearce

• Martin J. Ward vs. Josue Bendana

How to Watch:

Time: You can stream the undercard at 1 p.m. ET and the main event at 4 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: You can stream the undercard and main event on ESPN+.

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message