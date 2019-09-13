Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin Live Stream: Watch Top Rank Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin in a Top Rank main event on Saturday, Sept. 14.

By Jenna West
September 13, 2019

British heavyweight star Tyson Fury faces Sweden's Otto Wallin in a Top Rank main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The fight marks Fury's second-straight appearance in Vegas after he beat Tom Schwarz in a second-round TKO in June. Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) fought Deontay Wilder in a controversial split draw in December 2018, and the two are reportedly scheduled for a February 2020 rematch if the British star beats Wallin this weekend.

Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) returns to the United States for a second time after facing Nick Kisner in Atlantic City in April. The bout was forced to stop and ended in no contest after an accidental head bump resulted in a cut over Kisner's right eye. Wallin has an impressive record but has never faced anyone near Fury's level. An upset by Wallin would be a huge boost to his career and disastrous for Fury.

Fight Card:

Main Event:

• Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin

• Emanuel Navarrete vs. Juan Miguel Elorde

• Jose Pedraza vs. Jose Zepeda

Undercard:

• Carlos Cuadras vs. Jose Maria Cardenas

• Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro

• Felix Valera vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy

• Isaac Lowe vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez

• Isidro Ochoa vs. Iskander Kharsan

• Guido Vianello vs. Cassius Anderson

• Abraham Martinez vs. Kevin Johnson

How to Watch:

Time: Saturday's undercard airs at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Fury vs. Wallin at 11 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: You can stream the undercard and main event on ESPN+.

