Find out how to watch Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin in a Top Rank main event on Saturday, Sept. 14.
British heavyweight star Tyson Fury faces Sweden's Otto Wallin in a Top Rank main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The fight marks Fury's second-straight appearance in Vegas after he beat Tom Schwarz in a second-round TKO in June. Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) fought Deontay Wilder in a controversial split draw in December 2018, and the two are reportedly scheduled for a February 2020 rematch if the British star beats Wallin this weekend.
Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) returns to the United States for a second time after facing Nick Kisner in Atlantic City in April. The bout was forced to stop and ended in no contest after an accidental head bump resulted in a cut over Kisner's right eye. Wallin has an impressive record but has never faced anyone near Fury's level. An upset by Wallin would be a huge boost to his career and disastrous for Fury.
Fight Card:
Main Event:
• Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin
• Emanuel Navarrete vs. Juan Miguel Elorde
• Jose Pedraza vs. Jose Zepeda
Undercard:
• Carlos Cuadras vs. Jose Maria Cardenas
• Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro
• Felix Valera vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy
• Isaac Lowe vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez
• Isidro Ochoa vs. Iskander Kharsan
• Guido Vianello vs. Cassius Anderson
• Abraham Martinez vs. Kevin Johnson
How to Watch:
Time: Saturday's undercard airs at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Fury vs. Wallin at 11 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: You can stream the undercard and main event on ESPN+.