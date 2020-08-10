The eight-round exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. previously scheduled to take place on Sept. 12 has been tentatively postponed to Nov. 28, according to The Ring's Ryan O'Hara and The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

The fight was pushed back because Tyson's team felt revenue could be maximized by rescheduling, with Jones approving the switch, per O'Hara. The event is still reportedly planned to take place without a crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Tyson, 54, is set to make his boxing comeback in the exhibition match after retiring from the sport in 2005. According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, former heavyweight champion Tyson has received several multimillion-dollar offers in recent months as he has gotten into shape, including one from Evander Holyfield, who fought Tyson in two notable fights in the 1990s.

Jones, 51, is a light heavyweight legend who last fought against Scott Sigmon in 2018, which resulted in a victory via unanimous decision. Jones participated in 75 professional fights over 29 years, recording 66 wins and nine losses.

The event, which is being billed as FRONTLINE BATTLE, was set to feature several fights on the undercard, including a bout between YouTube star Jake Paul and former NBA guard Nate Robinson.

Since the announcement of the fight in July, issues regarding headgear and drug testing have come to light, per O'Hara. California State Athletic Commission executive officer Andy Foster has said that the exhibition would be no more than a hard sparring session and that the fighters "shouldn't be going for a knockout."