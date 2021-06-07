Logan Paul went all eight rounds against Hall-of-Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on Sunday in Miami.

Much was made of this exhibition between Paul, who is known for his antics on social media, and the undefeated Mayweather, but the veteran gave the 26-year-old credit after the fight.

"He's a tough, rough competitor," Mayweather said. "I was surprised by him tonight. Good little work. Good guy."

The night started with some lengthy entrances that included Mayweather walking out after the rap group Migos performed.

There were no judges for the bout, so no official winner. However, Floyd landed 40% of his total punches while Paul spent most of the night swinging at air and landed just 13% of his.

Paul, 26, stands at 6'2" and towers over Mayweather at 5'8". But all the size in the world didn't help him in his attempts to hit one of the best boxers of all time—for the most part.

Paul was fatigued early in the match and spend a good portion of the match wrapping Mayweather up—something Mayweather credited. Nevertheless he was able to connect with Floyd on multiple occasions and that in itself was a surprising feat.

"This is one of the greatest moments of my life," Paul said after the bout. "Damn, I'm happy."

