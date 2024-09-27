Best College Football Prop Bets for Wisconsin vs. USC
Wisconsin takes the flight out to Los Angeles to take on the Trojans of USC in Big Ten action.
I'm keying in on each team's top wide receiver in a game that may feature more passing and explosiveness than the betting market expects in USC's Zachraiah Branch and Wisconsin's Will Pauling.
Here's my favorite player props for Wisconsin vs. USC on Saturday afternoon.
Best Player Prop Bets for Wisconsin vs. USC
- Will Pauling OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
- Zachariah Branch OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
Will Pauling OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
Pauling is a favorite of Wisconsin's new quarterback Braedyn Locke, who has targeted him 29 times in three starts dating back to last season.
Pauling has gone over this mark in two of three games this season, but in a projected negative game script with the Badgers catching north of two touchdowns, Locke may force feed his No. 1 wide receiver.
It’s worth noting that USC’s secondary still has question marks. The team allowed LSU to pass for over 300 yards in the team’s lone matchup against a formidable opponent. While Wisconsin is far from as talented as the Tigers in the passing game, I believe the team can move the ball against the Trojans through the air.
Zachariah Branch OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
Wisconsin’s secondary is sure to be up against it facing the USC passing offense, and this is a prime set up for Branch, who has quickly emerged as the top target in the Trojans offense.
While he had a quiet effort in a blowout win against Utah State, only 19 yards, he had four catches for 56 yards against LSU and six catches for 98 yards against Michigan.
Wisconsin couldn’t stop Jalen Milroe and the Alabama big passing game, and even the likes of Western Michigan was able to hit some chunk plays. Branch is among the most dangerous pass catchers in the sport, and should expose the opposing defense that ranks 124th in explosive pass defense.
