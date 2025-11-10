Chargers Show They Can Adjust on the Fly With Impressive Win Over Steelers
The Chargers made the right move for Justin Herbert when they passed on star receiver Malik Nabers in favor of stud tackle Joe Alt in last year’s draft. They also had Herbert in mind when they took running back Omarion Hampton with their first-round pick in April and when they locked up Pro Bowl tackle Rashawn Slater with a lucrative contract extension in the summer.
These were all moves to take pressure of L.A.’s franchise quarterback, with a less-is-more approach to keep Herbert upright and save his best for when it matters most in the winter months.
But Alt, Slater and Hampton weren’t on the field Sunday night against the Steelers. Herbert again took a handful of hits and again he played hero in the 25–10 victory to keep his team afloat in the AFC West race.
There’s no sympathy in the NFL for injury waves, especially not for teams lucky enough to have a quarterback as good as Herbert. Still, the Chargers’ latest case of bad luck was probably more mentally devastating than in previous seasons, because coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz executed the perfect offseason plan for helping a franchise quarterback, combined with the moves they made when hired in 2024. The hiring of Harbaugh was primarily made to aid Herbert because the coach has a track record of building strong offensive lines and productive rushing attacks, and doesn’t get caught up with having shiny, new toys at the skill positions.
But Harbaugh’s philosophy has been tested due to injuries, and it must crush him at his core seeing Herbert drop back constantly on a weekly basis. Alt and Slater aren’t coming back after sustaining season-ending injuries. Every Super Bowl contender has an elite strength or two, and having All-Pro-caliber bookend tackles was supposed to be the Chargers’ super power.
However, what the Chargers showed in Sunday night’s rout of the Steelers strongly implied that they’re not going to fade in the standings. They’re also going to be a tough out in the postseason because they have Herbert and a coaching staff that has enough discipline to stick to the running game despite who’s in the backfield.
Los Angeles had no choice but to trust second-year running back Kimani Vidal, the sixth-round pick out of Troy who had 25 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. That was enough balance for Herbert (20-of-33, 220 yards, TD) to operate from the pocket and utilize his abundance of playmakers such as wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen. McConkey was taken in the second round after the team drafted Alt in 2024 and Allen was a late-summer signing after the abrupt retirement of Mike Williams. Again, Harbaugh’s Chargers don’t splurge for pass catchers, but they revived the career of the previous regime’s 2023 first-round selection with how well Johnston has played this season, another indication that this team is in good hands despite the circumstances.
The Chargers are always going to have a chance because of Herbert and Harbaugh’s knack for adjusting on the fly. Allen, who set the Chargers’ all-time career receptions record on Sunday night, would quickly tell you that these Chargers are still different even after the grueling injury wave. He’s likely just as confident that this could very well be the year that the Chargers knock off the Chiefs (5–4) for the AFC West crown.
But the Chargers (7–3) are chasing the Broncos (8–2) for first place in the division. As for a confidence booster, L.A. has already beaten Denver and Kansas City during the first round against divisional opponents.
Alt won’t be back for Round 2, but there’s a chance Hampton returns from his ankle injury in the next few weeks. Hampton’s availability could be another difference maker when the playoffs roll around. Last postseason, Herbert’s offensive line crumbled at the worst time and he threw four interceptions in the ugly wild-card loss against the Texans.
The tandem of Hampton and Vidal could be the key for the Chargers returning to Harbaugh’s physical brand of football. There’s also the rise of rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II, but he exited early Sunday due to a knee injury.
The Chargers are no longer built for how they wanted to play when they put together their grand plans in the offseason. But after their patchwork offensive line held up against T.J. Watt & Co., they’re not going anywhere. They’ll continue adjusting and will be fine if Herbert remains upright.
So don’t feel bad for the banged-up Chargers. They have a star at quarterback and he’s still on track to have a memorable postseason run with the surprise positives that have emerged in recent weeks.