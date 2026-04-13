Collectors Should Grab Cards Of These Young Sports Stars Before They Blast Off

The sports card market can be fickle. Today's hot player can perform poorly in a few games, experience an injury, or have a down year, and the market can turn on him in a heartbeat. That's one of the main pitfalls that collectors have to deal with - when to buy younger players whose career is just starting and are not yet legends, but could be all-time greats?

Players like Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez certainly deserve a deeper look. Players like Jayden Daniels, whose cards are currently down but could be coming back with a vengeance, should be considered.

After all, the sports card market isn't all that different from the stock market in some ways, and with stocks, it's all about buying when everyone else is selling.

PANINI PRIZM SILVER 2020 TYRESE HALIBURTON

2020 Tyrese Haliburton Panini Prizm Silver | CardLadder

Who can forget Haliburton's clutch playoff performances against the Knicks in 2025? The guard has already proven that he's a force to be reckoned with, and while his cards aren't exactly cheap, they're not sky-high either. He's been sidelined all season after his unfortunate achille's injury, but he's on the way back, and if he can lead the Pacers to another deep playoff run or be a part of the MVP discussion, his card prices today will look like a bargain.

PANINI PRIZM SILVER 2024 JAYDEN DANIELS

2024 Jayden Daniels Panini Prizm Silver | CardLadder

Jayden Daniels electrified football fans in his rookie season back in 2024, leading the Commanders to the Playoffs and the NFC Championship game. His second season saw setbacks, with multiple injuries forcing Daniels out of the spotlight. While all eyes are on him as he gets ready for his third season, his cards have fallen from their all-time highs.

STADIUM CLUB CHROME 2022 JULIO RODRIGUEZ

2022 Julio Rodriguez Stadium Club | CardLadder

Julio Rodriguez is one of the brightest young stars in baseball and has the added advantage of playing for the Seattle Mariners who almost made it to the World Series last year. Rodriguez is known for getting off to a slow start and if he can heat up and help power the Mariners to another run in the playoffs, his cards could see a nice rise in value.

TOPPS CHROME UPDATE 2018 JUAN SOTO

2018 Juan Soto Topps Chrome Update | CardLadder

Juan Soto has stated that Shohei Ohtani better watch out - Soto wants the National League MVP this season. While Soto's multiple team moves have dampened enthusiasm for his cards a bit, there's no question he's a special player and if he truly can make a run at the MVP or if the Mets can put it together this year, the sky could be the limit for Soto's card values.