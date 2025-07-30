Topps reveals first-ever Bob Ross autographed card
Today, Topps announced that 2025 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy of Baseball will include the first-ever Bob Ross autograph card. The 1-of-1 offering will appear in the new set, the card itself featuring a large autograph along with the inscription "Happy Painting" set against a landscape background, with an image of Ross in the bottom corner.
2025 Topps x Bob Ross: The Joy of Baseball is set to be released tomorrow, the second set of the cards. The inaugural set, 2023 x Bob Ross: The Joy of Baseball, was well-received by collectors. The unique offering, done in collaboration with the Bob Ross estate, combines the late Ross' iconic artwork with the hobby's most popular sport led to a number of eye-catching cards.
This Aaron Judge card from the set sold for $4,000 in Aug. 2024.
Collectin on SI writer Matt Schilling wrote a preview piece about the upcoming release of 2025 x Bob Ross: The Joy of Baseball, detailing the release. Check the piece out here.
Once again, this year's set features an array of chase cards, as well as some truly incredible designs that offer a fascinating intersection of art and the hobby. Ross' breathtaking landscapes provide a wonderful backdrop to feature baseball's biggest stars doing what they do best. The marriage of artwork and player image combine to make the player's feel larger than life.
2025 x Bob Ross: The Joy of Baseball is set for release on July 31 at 12:00 PM EST. For fans of the game, the hobby, and the art work of one of America's favorite artists, this set should provide a ton of chase cards, as well as a different sort of experience with these type of cards in the hand.
