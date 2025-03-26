Duke and East Carolina Baseball Coaches Both Ejected After the Same Walk
The Duke Blue Devils and East Carolina Pirates met for a single game series on Tuesday night with Duke winning at home, 6–4. The Blue Devils had a 5–4 lead in the bottom of the eighth when right fielder Tyler Albright earned his third walk of the game with the bases loaded.
Albright immediately turned and spiked his bat before intensely removing his various padding. Then as he ran down to first he may have looked in the direction of freshman pitcher Lance Williams. ECU coach Cliff Godwin took exception and appeared to say something to Albright, which then didn't sit right with Duke coach Chris Pollard.
The two coaches then exposed words and tried to meet on the field. As they were yelling at each other the umpires got involved and both were ejected. This led to two very lengthy exits as both coaches had to literally leave the facilities. Godwin had to walk out through the stands and stumbled going up the stairs.
Yet somehow the real star of the video was this Pirates player who never spoke or even took his hands out of his pockets. Sometimes all it takes is a tilt of the head and a shrug to say what an angry coach cannot.
Baseball season should really be 365 days a year.