Michigan Baseball Posts 16-Run Inning on Four Hits in Demolition of Ohio State
Usually if a baseball team gets four hits in an inning, it will end up with two or three runs at most—hardly an ideal total from the pitcher's perspective, but not insurmountable.
On Saturday against Ohio State, Michigan mustered four hits in the fourth inning—and ended up with 16 runs on its way to a 23–1 victory.
How? The answer is that everything that could go wrong for the Buckeyes did go wrong. In addition to giving up a quartet of hits, Ohio State walked eight batters on balls and hit five with pitches.
The Wolverines, in total, sent 20 men to the plate to stretch their lead from 2–0 to 18–0. On top of that, Michigan sent two players—designated hitter Keegan O'Hearn and center fielder Greg Pace Jr.—to the plate three times individually.
O'Hearn walked, doubled and reached on an error, while Pace singled, walked and struck out.
The Wolverines moved to 28-17 on the season with the victory, while the Buckeyes dropped to 11-31.