College Basketball

Arizona 'Initiating the Dismissal Process Against' Assistant Coach Emanuel Richardson

0:57 | College Basketball
Four College Assistant Coaches Charged in Corruption Scheme
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Arizona has "initiated the dismissal process against" assistant coach Emanuel Richardson, who was arrested Tuesday by the FBI in connection with a fraud and corruption scheme, the team announced Wednesday.

In a statement released Wednesday, the school said it is opening an independent investigation into Richardson's "alleged actions."

On Tuesday, Richardson was one of four assistant coaches along with Tony bland of USC, Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State and Chuck Person of Auburn who were arrested in connection to an FBI investigation into fraud and corruption in the NCAA. All four coaches were suspended by their programs Tuesday.

In addition to the four coaches, Adidas head of sports marketing James Gatto was also arrested. Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on leave because of the allegation that an assistant coach was planning to send $100,000 to the father of a top recruit, believed to be freshman forward Brian Bowen.

Rick Pitino, Always a Salesman, Now a Product Nobody Should Want

On Wednesday, Alabama basketball administrator Kobie Baker resigned as a result of the school's internal investigation, although the schools says it did not find any violations of NCAA or SEC rules.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters