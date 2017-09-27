Arizona has "initiated the dismissal process against" assistant coach Emanuel Richardson, who was arrested Tuesday by the FBI in connection with a fraud and corruption scheme, the team announced Wednesday.

In a statement released Wednesday, the school said it is opening an independent investigation into Richardson's "alleged actions."

On Tuesday, Richardson was one of four assistant coaches along with Tony bland of USC, Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State and Chuck Person of Auburn who were arrested in connection to an FBI investigation into fraud and corruption in the NCAA. All four coaches were suspended by their programs Tuesday.

In addition to the four coaches, Adidas head of sports marketing James Gatto was also arrested. Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on leave because of the allegation that an assistant coach was planning to send $100,000 to the father of a top recruit, believed to be freshman forward Brian Bowen.

On Wednesday, Alabama basketball administrator Kobie Baker resigned as a result of the school's internal investigation, although the schools says it did not find any violations of NCAA or SEC rules.