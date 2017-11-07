Report: Auburn Assistant Chuck Person Indicted In NCAA Fraud Case

Auburn assistant Chuck Person and Rashan Michel were reportedly indicted by a federal grand jury in relation to the FBI's NCAA fraud investigation.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 07, 2017

Auburn assistant Chuck Person and Rashan Michel were indicted by a federal grand jury in New York Tuesday in relation to the FBI's investigation into fraud and corruption in the NCAA, Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports.

According to Wetzel, the other eight people who were arrested in relation to the investigation of fraud and corruption in the NCAA will be indicted Wednesday.

Person was one of four assistant coaches along with Emanuel "Book" Richardson of Arizona, Tony Bland of USC and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State who were arrested in late September.

In the complaint, it alleges that Person received money to tell Auburn players to use a cooperating witness as a financial advisor and buy suits from Michel.

• Reports: FBI Tells Louisville Its In The Clear To Conduct Investigation Into Brian Bowen

Michel is the founder and owner of Thompson Bespoke Clothing, a high-end manufacturer in Atlanta.

Auburn recently suspended Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy, the two players believed to be implicated in the FBI's complaint against Person.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters