Auburn assistant Chuck Person and Rashan Michel were indicted by a federal grand jury in New York Tuesday in relation to the FBI's investigation into fraud and corruption in the NCAA, Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports.

According to Wetzel, the other eight people who were arrested in relation to the investigation of fraud and corruption in the NCAA will be indicted Wednesday.

Person was one of four assistant coaches along with Emanuel "Book" Richardson of Arizona, Tony Bland of USC and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State who were arrested in late September.

In the complaint, it alleges that Person received money to tell Auburn players to use a cooperating witness as a financial advisor and buy suits from Michel.

• Reports: FBI Tells Louisville Its In The Clear To Conduct Investigation Into Brian Bowen

Michel is the founder and owner of Thompson Bespoke Clothing, a high-end manufacturer in Atlanta.

Auburn recently suspended Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy, the two players believed to be implicated in the FBI's complaint against Person.