Louisville Announces Brian Bowen Will Not Be Allowed to Play Basketball With School

The university also announced it is parting ways with associate head basketball coach Kenny Johnson.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 22, 2017

The University of Louisville announced Wednesday that freshman Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the school. 

The university also announced it is parting ways with associate head basketball coach Kenny Johnson, reports The Courier Journal. Johnson had coached with former head coach Rick Pitino for three years. 

Bowen will be given permission to contact other schools if he wishes to transfer to continue playing. He will remain on scholarship but cannot practice.

In the FBI's investigation into a college basketball corruption scheme, Bowen was allegedly the top-rated prospect that took a $100,000 bribe to join the University of Louisville. The FBI recently gave the school the all-clear to investigate Bowen.

An Adidas executive allegedly wanted to pay $100,000 to the family of a top-rated prospect to represent Adidas once he went pro. In one of the three criminal complaints released, the player was only identified as "Player-10."

The scandal has resulted in the firing of Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.

"Brian has been a responsible young man for the institution since he enrolled," interim Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra said in a statement. "He has endeared himself to his teammates and the men's basketball staff with a positive attitude during a very difficult period."

