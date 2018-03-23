Purdue and Texas Tech will meet up in Boston for the only Sweet 16 matchup featuring two of the top four seeds from a region.

The Boilermakers are the 2-seed in the East region but are no longer at full strength. They lost starting center Isaac Haas to a fractured right elbow during their 74-48 win over 15-seed Cal State Fullerton in the first round, but were able to hold on against 10-seed Butler for a 76-73 win in the second round. Despite initially being ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, Haas is trying to return for the Sweet 16 with a brace on the injured right elbow.

The 3-seed Red Raiders got to the regional semifinal after knocking off 14-seed Stephen F. Austin 70-60 in the first round and then holding off 6-seed Florida 66-63 in the second round.

Purdue has lost each of its last three Sweet 16 games, including a 98-66 loss to Kansas in last year's tournament. The last time the Boilermakers got past the regional semifinals was in 2000 when they lost to 8-seed Wisconsin in the Elite Eight as a 6-seed. Texas Tech is 0-5 in program history in the Sweet 16 with the most recent loss coming under Bobby Knight in 2005 when they lost to 7-seed West Virginia as a 6-seed.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 23

Time: 9:59 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch the game online with March Madness Live.