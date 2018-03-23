Figure out how to see Purdue take on Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 Friday.
Purdue and Texas Tech will meet up in Boston for the only Sweet 16 matchup featuring two of the top four seeds from a region.
The Boilermakers are the 2-seed in the East region but are no longer at full strength. They lost starting center Isaac Haas to a fractured right elbow during their 74-48 win over 15-seed Cal State Fullerton in the first round, but were able to hold on against 10-seed Butler for a 76-73 win in the second round. Despite initially being ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, Haas is trying to return for the Sweet 16 with a brace on the injured right elbow.
The 3-seed Red Raiders got to the regional semifinal after knocking off 14-seed Stephen F. Austin 70-60 in the first round and then holding off 6-seed Florida 66-63 in the second round.
Purdue has lost each of its last three Sweet 16 games, including a 98-66 loss to Kansas in last year's tournament. The last time the Boilermakers got past the regional semifinals was in 2000 when they lost to 8-seed Wisconsin in the Elite Eight as a 6-seed. Texas Tech is 0-5 in program history in the Sweet 16 with the most recent loss coming under Bobby Knight in 2005 when they lost to 7-seed West Virginia as a 6-seed.
How to Watch
Date: Friday, March 23
Time: 9:59 p.m.
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: You can watch the game online with March Madness Live.