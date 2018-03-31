This year's edition of March Madness is full of Cinderella stories.

From No. 16 UMBC's historic upset over No. 1 Virginia to No. 11 Loyola's unbelievable run with Sister Jean at the spiritual helm, there's been no shortage of surprises this year.

Loyola remains alive for now and leaves us wondering, what is the lowest-seeded team ever to win the national championship?

The lowest-seeded team to go all the way and win the championship was the 1985 Villanova squad, a No. 8 seed. ​They won in the first year of a 64-year team field.

Only three other No. 8 seeds have made it to the championship game: the 1980 UCLA team, the 2011 Butler team and the 2014 Kentucky team.

No. 11 Loyola faces No. 3 Michigan Saturday for a trip to the national championship.