Report: Auburn Transfer Mustapha Heron Commits to St. John's

Heron withdrew from the NBA Draft earlier this week.

By Jenna West
May 31, 2018

Auburn transfer Mustapha Heron has reportedly committed to St. John's, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Heron withdrew from the NBA Draft on Tuesday. It was reported that Heron made the decision because his mother is sick and he wants to be closer to home.

The guard could apply for a medical hardship waiver to play immediately and not have to sit out a year under regular transfer rules.

UConn was also reported to be high on Heron's transfer list.

Heron, a rising junior, averaged 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 32 games during the 2017-18 season for the Tigers.

