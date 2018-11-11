Army did everything it could to stay close with Duke on Veterans Day, but in the end the Blue Devils had too much talent.

A Sunday afternoon game in Cameron Indoor Stadium remained within single digits for longer than most expected it would, but a 27-11 run from the home tea to close out the competition left the final score at 94-72.

Duke's terrific freshmen trio of R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish combined for 75 points with Williamson's 27 leading the charge.

In the opening half, the Blue Devils only built up an eight-point advantage, but Williamson impressed onlookers the same way he did in his collegiate debut against Kentucky on Tuesday. He went 9-for-10 from the field in the opening 20 minutes and scored 21 points. For the game, he finished with 16 rebounds, six blocks and four assists to go along with his game-high points total.

WOO: Analyzing the Best NBA Draft Prospects From Champions Classic

Reddish chipped in 25 points of his own with seven three-pointers accounting for the bulk of that total. Barrett had 23, and fellow first-year player Tre Jones added eight points and a team-high seven assists.

Check out some of the best plays from the Blue Devils' second game of the season.

Sheeesh Army is gonna have a tough time with Zion today...



(via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/FxAeqJcgci — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) November 11, 2018

Cam Reddish is one of the best set shooters we've ever seen in college. He'll be doing this all year.



(via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/FjXkRNEPw6 — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) November 11, 2018

Zion Williamson with the assist to RJ Barrett



(Via @FrankieVision) pic.twitter.com/pnHqHKTyo3 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 11, 2018

Zion Dunk Mode: Activated pic.twitter.com/romqkgx7X2 — Molly Geary (@mollyjgeary) November 11, 2018

Reddish is 3 for 3 from 3. pic.twitter.com/xUeKcfECPu — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) November 11, 2018

CARON: Five Teams That May Have the Best Shot at Beating Duke This Season

Zion makes this pass look easy pic.twitter.com/EAA0Bj7Yhc — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 11, 2018

3 blocks on one possession for Zion Williamson 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mkc5B3pJjM — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) November 11, 2018

Duke's next game is Wednesday against Eastern Michigan.