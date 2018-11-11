Watch: Zion Williamson's Almost-Perfect First Half Propels Duke to 22-Point Win Over Army

Duke is 2-0 and just like its first victory, the freshman had a lot to do with this win.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 11, 2018

Army did everything it could to stay close with Duke on Veterans Day, but in the end the Blue Devils had too much talent.

A Sunday afternoon game in Cameron Indoor Stadium remained within single digits for longer than most expected it would, but a 27-11 run from the home tea to close out the competition left the final score at 94-72.

Duke's terrific freshmen trio of R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish combined for 75 points with Williamson's 27 leading the charge.

In the opening half, the Blue Devils only built up an eight-point advantage, but Williamson impressed onlookers the same way he did in his collegiate debut against Kentucky on Tuesday. He went 9-for-10 from the field in the opening 20 minutes and scored 21 points. For the game, he finished with 16 rebounds, six blocks and four assists to go along with his game-high points total.

Reddish chipped in 25 points of his own with seven three-pointers accounting for the bulk of that total. Barrett had 23, and fellow first-year player Tre Jones added eight points and a team-high seven assists.

Check out some of the best plays from the Blue Devils' second game of the season.

Duke's next game is Wednesday against Eastern Michigan.

