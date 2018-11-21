Zion Williamson continues to amaze. Duke's freshman forward added a pair of massive blocks to his highlight reel against Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational on Saturday night.

First, Williamson swatted away Brandon Clarke's transition layup attempt toward the end of the first half.

Then, early in the second half, Williamson chased down Zach Norvell Jr. and packed a layup off the backboard.

Zion chase-down blocks are a thing. pic.twitter.com/xqP3Px68mC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2018

Minutes later, Williamson caught Geno Crandall's apparent dunk attempt before going the other way.

Zion is a man amongst boys 😳

(via @ESPN)pic.twitter.com/aJFNUiAZMJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 21, 2018

It's the latest installment to Williamson's growing highlight list. You can follow along with the game here.