Watch: Duke's Zion Williamson Makes Massive Blocks vs. Gonzaga

The Duke freshman sent back several huge blocks against Gonzaga.

By Kaelen Jones
November 21, 2018

Zion Williamson continues to amaze. Duke's freshman forward added a pair of massive blocks to his highlight reel against Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational on Saturday night.

First, Williamson swatted away Brandon Clarke's transition layup attempt toward the end of the first half.

Then, early in the second half, Williamson chased down Zach Norvell Jr. and packed a layup off the backboard.

Minutes later, Williamson caught Geno Crandall's apparent dunk attempt before going the other way.

It's the latest installment to Williamson's growing highlight list. You can follow along with the game here.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)