NCAA Introduces NET Ranking System to Replace RPI

What's the difference between RPI and NET? The NCAA has a new primary evaluation tool when it comes to selecting and seeding the men's NCAA tournament.

By Kaelen Jones
August 22, 2018

The NCAA Men's Basketball Committee is adopting a new ranking system to replace Rating Percentage Index (RPI) as its primary evaluation tool in evaluating Division I men's basketball teams, the league announced Wednesday.

The NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET, will rely on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

In late July, use of the NET model was approved following several months of consultation between the Division I Men's Basketball Committee, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, top basketball analytics experts and Google Cloud Professional Services.

The system was optimized through a trial period during the late portion of the 2017-18 regular season and NCAA tournament. Results from several games were used as test sets to create a system that leveraged the machine's learning techniques.

In order to "ensure fairness" components such as game dates, the order in which contests are placed was omitted from the development of NET, making early- and late-season equal in importance. The model also caps winning margins at 10 points in accounting for the event of a blowout score.

“What has been developed is a contemporary method of looking at teams analytically, using results-based and predictive metrics that will assist the Men’s Basketball Committee as it reviews games throughout the season,” Dan Gavitt, the senior vice president of basketball for the NCAA, said in a statement. “While no perfect rankings exist, using the results of past tournaments will help ensure that the rankings are built on an objective source of truth.”

NET is the second significant change the committee has made to its evaluation process in as many seasons. This past year saw the introduction of the quadrant system, a ranking tool which placed greater emphasis on successful neutral and away games. The system will factor into the committee's evaluations.

Along with NET and the quadrant system, here are the other criteria the committee considers during the selection process:

  • An extensive season-long evaluation of teams through watching games, conference monitoring calls and regional advisory committee rankings;
  • Complete box scores and results;
  • Head-to-head results and results versus common opponents;
  • Imbalanced conference schedules and results;
  • Overall and non-conference strength of schedule;
  • The quality of wins and losses;
  • Road record;
  • Player and coach availability; and
  • Various computer metrics.

The RPI was introduced in 1981. While it will no longer be used to determine the NCAA men's basketball tournament field, other Division I sports committees, including the women's basketball committee, will still utilize the metric next season.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)