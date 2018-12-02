Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent Announces Bowl Game Matchup

Purdue continues to share its success with one of its biggest fans.

By Kaelen Jones
December 02, 2018

Few bowl announcements will be able to top Purdue's.

On Sunday, Boilermakers superfan Tyler Trent broke the news that Purdue would face Auburn in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28, relaying the information via his Twitter account.

Trent, who's battling bone cancer, has been a heartwarming fixture throughout Purdue's season. He received a game ball from head coach Jeff Brohm following the Boilermakers' upset win against Ohio State–which he predicted. He's celebrated wins on the field with the team. He's even had a bobblehead made after him.

Purdue went 6–6 this season. It will face Auburn, which finished the regular season 7–5.

