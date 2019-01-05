Watch: Zion Williamson Throws Down Crazy One-Handed 360 Dunk vs. Clemson

Duke freshman standout Zion Williamson threw down an insane one-handed 360 dunk in the No. 1 Blue Devils' 87–68 win over Clemson on Saturday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 05, 2019

Duke freshman standout Zion Williamson threw down an insane one-handed 360 dunk in the No. 1 Blue Devils' 87–68 win over Clemson on Saturday. 

It was Williamson's 30th dunk of the season for Duke (12–1). 

The dunk brought the crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium to its feet as fans erupted in cheers. 

Williamson finished the game against Clemson with 25 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, in addition to the insane dunk.

WOO: NBA Draft Big Board 3.0: Zion Williamson Remains on Top, Ja Morant Moves Into Top Three

Williamson has long been producing highlight reels, with the high school star garnering millions of views on clips of him dunking on YouTube. The show hasn't stopped for fans, as he continues to produce impressive dunk after dunk at the college level. 

The freshman is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season. 

The Blue Devils' next opponent will be Wake Forest on Tuesday.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)