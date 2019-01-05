Duke freshman standout Zion Williamson threw down an insane one-handed 360 dunk in the No. 1 Blue Devils' 87–68 win over Clemson on Saturday.

It was Williamson's 30th dunk of the season for Duke (12–1).

The dunk brought the crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium to its feet as fans erupted in cheers.

Williamson finished the game against Clemson with 25 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, in addition to the insane dunk.

Williamson has long been producing highlight reels, with the high school star garnering millions of views on clips of him dunking on YouTube. The show hasn't stopped for fans, as he continues to produce impressive dunk after dunk at the college level.

The freshman is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season.

The Blue Devils' next opponent will be Wake Forest on Tuesday.