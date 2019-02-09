Utah senior Parker Van Dyke erased a 12-point UCLA lead with less than three minutes remaining on Saturday, canning a game-winning three to defeat the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Van Dyke ended the afternoon with 15 points as the Utes came back from a 22-point deficit with 12:10 remaining.

Van Dyke is Utah's eighth-leading scorer with 6.7 points per game. The Utes lost their last two contests prior to Saturday's victory. UCLA has now lost three straight, sitting at 12–12, 5–6 Pac-12. Utah is second in the conference at 13–10, 7–4 Pac-12.

Watch Van Dyke's game-winning triple below:

IS IT MARCH YET?!@UtahMBB's Van Dyke with the BUZZER-BEATING 3! 😱 pic.twitter.com/bC0YNaaWvc — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 10, 2019

The Utes missed the NCAA tournament each of the last two seasons. Head coach Larry Krystkowiak is in his eighth year with the program, sporting a 150–107 record. Utah is 3–2 in the NCAA tournament under Krystkowiak.

The Bruins have reached the tournament in five of the last six seasons. Murry Bartow is 5–5 as UCLA's interim head coach. Steve Alford was fired on Dec. 31 after six seasons with the program.