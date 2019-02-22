Jim Boeheim will coach Syracuse during Saturday night's ACC clash with Duke in the Carrier Dome, the school announced Friday. Boeheim's return to the sidelines will come just three days after the long-time Orange coach was involved in a fatal car accident.

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack announced the decision in a statement:

"The Jimenez family has suffered a tremendous loss. Our community is shaken. The Boeheim family is heartbroken over what happened, as we all are. This is a very difficult time. I know that Coach Boeheim's players gain strength from him, just as he gains strength from his players. Our entire community gains strength from each other. With this in mind, and after thoughtful consideration, I have respectfully decided that Coach Boeheim will resume his coaching duties later today and will coach in tomorrow night's game against Duke. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family as they continue to mourn this tragic loss."

Boeheim was driving on on Interstate 690 in Syracuse, N.Y., after his team's win over Louisville when his vehicle struck and killed a man on Wednesday night. The victim of Wednesday's accident reportedly exited his vehicle near Thompson Road in Syracuse around midnight before he was struck by Boeheim's car. Conditions in Syracuse were "icy" according to Thursday's report, though it's unclear whether the conditions affected Boeheim's involvement in Wednesday's accident. Boeheim's blood-alcohol content test showed that he had no alcohol in his system.

In a statement released Thursday, Boeheim said he was "heartbroken that a member of our community has died as a result of last night's accident." He met briefly with his players that day but did not attend or participate in the team's practice.

After the accident, ESPN's College GameDay canceled its scheduled Saturday broadcast from Syracuse and will hold it at ESPN studios in Briston, Conn.

Boeheim is in his 43rd season as Syracuse's head coach. The Orange sit at 18–8, 9–4 ACC after they defeated Louisville 69–49 on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils fell to in-state rival North Carolina on Wednesday, 88–72, without Zion Williamson. Williamson suffered a knee injury after ripping through his shoe just 30 seconds into the much-anticipated matchup and will reportedly not play against the Orange on Saturday.

Duke sits at 23–3 as it heads to Syracuse.