After the world roasted Nike for a freak shoe accident that took down Duke star Zion Williamson, Skechers is cashing in on the drama.

The shoe brand will debut a new ad campaign on Instagram and in The New York Times' sports section on Sunday to call out Nike on the sneaker mishap.

The Skechers ad features a sneaker ripped along the sole like Williamson's, accompanied by the phrase "Just Blew It" to troll Nike's famous motto. The bottom of the ad also has the tagline "We won't split on you" to additionally poke fun at Nike.

Skechers Instagram ad takes shot at Nike & Zion Incident. pic.twitter.com/huDcC9u21s — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 1, 2019

i usually wouldn’t implore you to buy the paper for an ad, but you’ll never see shade like [squints] skechers is throwing at nike on page 3 of tomorrow’s nyt sports section again pic.twitter.com/wu9tQGacrf — Josh Crutchmer (@jcrutchmer) March 2, 2019

Williamson, Duke's freshman sensation, suffered a knee injury during a Feb. 20 matchup against North Carolina. The 6'7", 275-pound forward lost possession of the ball near the top of the key as he slipped and ripped through his shoe. Williamson was listed as day-to-day with a Grade 1 right knee sprain the following day and has not played since.

Perhaps Williamson's shoe wouldn't have exploded if he had been wearing these Skechers with the handy Velcro strap to keep his foot in.