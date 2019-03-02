Skechers Roasts Nike With 'Just Blew It' Shoe Ad

Skechers burned Nike for the freak shoe accident that caused Duke star Zion Williamson to suffer an injury. 

By Jenna West
March 02, 2019

After the world roasted Nike for a freak shoe accident that took down Duke star Zion Williamson, Skechers is cashing in on the drama.

The shoe brand will debut a new ad campaign on Instagram and in The New York Times' sports section on Sunday to call out Nike on the sneaker mishap.

The Skechers ad features a sneaker ripped along the sole like Williamson's, accompanied by the phrase "Just Blew It" to troll Nike's famous motto. The bottom of the ad also has the tagline "We won't split on you" to additionally poke fun at Nike.

Williamson, Duke's freshman sensation, suffered a knee injury during a Feb. 20 matchup against North Carolina. The 6'7", 275-pound forward lost possession of the ball near the top of the key as he slipped and ripped through his shoe. Williamson was listed as day-to-day with a Grade 1 right knee sprain the following day and has not played since.

Perhaps Williamson's shoe wouldn't have exploded if he had been wearing these Skechers with the handy Velcro strap to keep his foot in.

